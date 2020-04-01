Entertainment

Tower of God: the full opening of the anime leaks out on the net

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Today is finally the big day, as one of the most anticipated animated adaptations by the community debuts on Crunchyroll, that is Tower of God. Waiting to savor the first episode of the television series, let's take a look at the splendid full opening of the anime.

After having taken a first look at the opening song a few days ago, the full version of the opening was published on the net, the same that will accompany the beginning of each episode. The song in question, attached at the bottom of the news along with the video, is curated by the very popular Korean band Stray Kids and is titled "TOP (Japanese Version)"The song is also officially their first project in the animation market.

We also remind you that Tower of God will arrive in Italy, always thanks to Crunchyroll who will take care of distributing the anime in simulcast and subtitled. The plot tells the story of Baam, a boy who grew up in total darkness and solitude, except for one person with whom he was in contact, as well as his "personal light", Rachel. The girl's dream of seeing the stars pushes her to enter the Tower of God, a place whose summit can grant any desire. Obviously Baam cannot accept to lose his "light" and decides to venture into the same Tower to follow it. The boy, however, does not know that his choice is only the beginning of an unforgettable series of tests.

READ:  Arrowverse: How Superman Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh looked like

And you, however, are curious to follow Tower of God? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.