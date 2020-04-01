Tower of God: the full opening of the anime leaks out on the net

Share it:

Today is finally the big day, as one of the most anticipated animated adaptations by the community debuts on Crunchyroll, that is Tower of God. Waiting to savor the first episode of the television series, let's take a look at the splendid full opening of the anime.

After having taken a first look at the opening song a few days ago, the full version of the opening was published on the net, the same that will accompany the beginning of each episode. The song in question, attached at the bottom of the news along with the video, is curated by the very popular Korean band Stray Kids and is titled "TOP (Japanese Version)"The song is also officially their first project in the animation market.

We also remind you that Tower of God will arrive in Italy, always thanks to Crunchyroll who will take care of distributing the anime in simulcast and subtitled. The plot tells the story of Baam, a boy who grew up in total darkness and solitude, except for one person with whom he was in contact, as well as his "personal light", Rachel. The girl's dream of seeing the stars pushes her to enter the Tower of God, a place whose summit can grant any desire. Obviously Baam cannot accept to lose his "light" and decides to venture into the same Tower to follow it. The boy, however, does not know that his choice is only the beginning of an unforgettable series of tests.

