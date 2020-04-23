Tower of God, the crown game continues: episode 4 is available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Tower of God episode 3 showed us the trio of protagonists engaged with a new, fascinating test, called by the administrator Lero-ro "Steal the crown." A few moments ago Crunchyroll Italy has released the fourth installment of the anime and finally, fans will be able to find out which team will pass the test.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the preview released a few hours ago from the YouTube channel Crunchyroll Collection, in which the two teams that will fight in the second match are shown in advance. The new episode is titled The Green April and it is visible by clicking on the link available at the bottom. As always, Crunchyroll IT published the episode with Italian subtitles.

Tower of God is the first of eight Crunchyroll Originals scheduled for 2020, as well as the first anime series taken from a Webtoon. The season will consist of 12 episodes and will end definitively on June 27th. The site thus describes the plot of the work: "Reach the top and everything will belong to you. At the top of the tower there is everything in the world and everything can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower to see the stars and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her".

