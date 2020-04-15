Entertainment

Tower of God, the continuous climb: episode 3 is available on Crunchyroll

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Crunchyroll has finally released the third episode of Tower of God, the new original anime based on the decennial masterpiece of SIU. Last week the protagonist Bam found two teammates and today, the trio will face an important challenge that will sound very familiar to manhwa readers.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the preview recently distributed by the YouTube channel Crunchyroll Collection, while at the bottom you will find the official link of the episode. The new episode is titled The Correct Door and it is available with Italian subtitles.

The first season of the anime of Tower of God will consist of 12 episodes and will end on June 27, 2020. We remind you that Crunchyroll describes the manhwa plot as follows: "Reach the top and everything will belong to you. At the top of the tower there is everything in the world and everything can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower to see the stars and Bam, the boy who needed nothing except her".

And what do you think of it? Are you following the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at our in-depth analysis on Tower of God.

