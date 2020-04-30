Tower of God, the composer speaks: "A unique anime, I worked 10 years to get here"

Share it:

In conjunction with the release of the fifth episode of Tower of God, Crunchyroll has published an interesting interview with the guest on its website Kevin Penkin, the composer born in 1992 responsible for the sound part of the anime. The artist has revealed some background, talked about the artistic freedom reserved for him and his approach to the anime.

During the interview, Penkin was first asked the question: "Creating the entire soundtrack of an anime series yourself must be scary enough. What were the first steps that led you to the realization of the music?", to which, the composer replied:"Fortunately when working on a new project there is a lot of creative freedom, many ideas to try. At the beginning I experiment a lot, but of course with the passage of time it becomes an obligation to consult with the team at work on the anime. For Tower of God I prepared a lot, I read as much material as I did before with Made in Abyss. This was my first manhwa, so I really tried to catch the nuances in the setting created by SIU".

The artist then went on to talk about the difference in sounds between Tower of God, Made in Abyss and The Rising of the Shield Hero, all of which he edited: "The Tower of God soundtrack is eclectic, it doesn't have a precise address. The first tracks I composed presented combinations of harps and dubstep sounds, or Bulgarian choirs with percussion and bass. What I think worked particularly well in Tower of God was the sudden, aggressive change in musical style".

Kevin Penkin then concluded by talking about the uniqueness of this new anime: "There are some things that really impressed me, I have never had so much creative freedom. I seem to have worked unceasingly 10 years in this field to get here and compose these music. It was an experience that changed me profoundly".

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the soundtrack of the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on Tower of God, in which we explain the functioning of the Tower in detail.