Entertainment

Tower of God: the character design of the anime will be curated by Masashi Kudo

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There is no fan in the world of Bleach more dedicated than Masashi Kudo, the famous character designer of the animated adaptation of the manga by Tite Kubo. Recently, the talented artist was hired in the same role to make the television transposition of a manhwa, Tower of God.

The original cartoon of Lee Jong-hui, in Siu art, will be the first Korean comics to be adapted in animated form, effectively opening a new era linked to the manhwa universe. On the net, enthusiasm has become contagious, as the work is among the most followed and loved Korean comics by the community of Naver. Produced by Crunchyroll, Tower of God will boast an exceptional team, although the animation studio has not yet been announced.

If the character design was hired Masashi Kudo, face known to longtime Bleach fans, will direct the anime instead Takeshi Sano, director of Sengoku Basara: End of Judjement, as well as the famous veteran animator who has lent all his talent to works such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and the films of Lupine III. The famous Kevin Pinkininstead, he will take care of producing and realizing the soundtrack of the anime.

READ:  Designated Survivor Season 4: How Far From Streaming Media?

Finally, we remind you that the anime will land on the American giant Crunchyroll starting from April 1, 2020. And what are your expectations for the animated series of Towers of God? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.