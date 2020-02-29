Tower of God: the character design of the anime will be curated by Masashi Kudo

Share it:

There is no fan in the world of Bleach more dedicated than Masashi Kudo, the famous character designer of the animated adaptation of the manga by Tite Kubo. Recently, the talented artist was hired in the same role to make the television transposition of a manhwa, Tower of God.

The original cartoon of Lee Jong-hui, in Siu art, will be the first Korean comics to be adapted in animated form, effectively opening a new era linked to the manhwa universe. On the net, enthusiasm has become contagious, as the work is among the most followed and loved Korean comics by the community of Naver. Produced by Crunchyroll, Tower of God will boast an exceptional team, although the animation studio has not yet been announced.

If the character design was hired Masashi Kudo, face known to longtime Bleach fans, will direct the anime instead Takeshi Sano, director of Sengoku Basara: End of Judjement, as well as the famous veteran animator who has lent all his talent to works such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and the films of Lupine III. The famous Kevin Pinkininstead, he will take care of producing and realizing the soundtrack of the anime.

Finally, we remind you that the anime will land on the American giant Crunchyroll starting from April 1, 2020. And what are your expectations for the animated series of Towers of God? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.