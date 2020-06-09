Entertainment

Tower of God: the author thanks the fans and starts a drawing contest, all the prizes

June 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
A few episodes after the conclusion of Tower of God, the first season of the anime based on the homonymous Webtoon, the staff behind the production of the anime and the author SIU have decided to thank the fans for the incredible support. announcing a drawing contest. Participation is completely free and multiple winners will be selected.

The Global Fan Art Contest, as defined by the official website, asks participants to create a design inherent to the world of Tower of God and to post it on Twitter with the hashtag #tog_fanart and the initials of your country by June 22, 2020. You can read the complete regulation by clicking on the link found at the bottom.

The first place winner will win the Grand Prize, which consists of a digital illustration depicting a scene requested by the winner (for example Bam, Rak and Khun while celebrating a birthday), a thank you message written by SIU and the opportunity to see their work posted on the anime's official website and Webtoon, as well as on social media. The second and third classified will also be awarded (equal to the Grand Prize, but the illustration and the message will be made by the character designers of the anime) and two other fans from each country.

READ:  My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, that's when the Home Video edition will be released

And what do you think of it? You will take part? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we remind you that you can deepen your knowledge on the anime by reading our special on the functioning of the Tower in Tower of God.

