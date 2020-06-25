Entertainment

Tower of God: the author comments on the end of the anime with a special message

June 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Without even having time to absorb the final events of the first season of the anime, the first rumors about Tower of God 2 have already started circulating on the net. In any case, the season finale was accompanied by an unpublished message from the author shared between the WEBTOON pages.

Although the manhwa of the same name is held indefinitely due to the health of SIU, stage name of Lee Jong Hui, the sensei could not avoid dedicating a message to his fans through the pages of the portal that contains all the chapters of the work for free. The comment in question reads as follows:

"Thank you all for watching Tower of God on Crunchyroll. I wish you had a pleasant trip. You can continue to follow Bam's adventures on Webtoon right now. I hope to see you again someday. Thanks again. I will be forever grateful to all those who have collaborated to produce this anime and to all those readers who have hoped for an adaptation for over 10 years now. I hope it was a dream come true. "

For the uninitiated, in fact, through the pages of Webtoon it is possible to recover over 400 chapters of Tower of God, considering that the anime covered just 78 numbers. However, you can access the portal with all the chapters that have been released so far via the link to the source. And you, however, what do you think of the author's comment? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

