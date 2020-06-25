Tower of God: the anime has ended, here's where to start reading the Webtoon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first season of Tower of God officially ended yesterday, June 24, 2020, and soon after the first rumors began to circulate about an alleged renewal. Pending the go-ahead of Crunchyroll, however, many fans have decided to dive into the original work, and consequently the question has become: where to start reading?

First of all, we remind you that Tower of God is a manhwa and online comic edited by the South Korean author SIU, serialized on the famous site Webtoon. The application is legal and free, and by downloading it to your phone or PC you can directly access a vast catalog of original works and continue reading. Tower of God currently has over 480 chapters available, all available for free in English. The work has also been translated into Italian, but only the first 370 chapters have been made available at the moment.

The first season of Tower of God ends with the adaptation of chapter 78, so you can safely resume reading starting from the next number. In all cases, we would like to remind you that the anime cut some events more or less important from the previous chapters for reasons of time and that, consequently, it would be preferable to start reading from chapter 1.

And what do you think of it? Will you read the comic or wait for the second season? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the last interview granted by the author of Tower of God, in which the inspirations that led to the realization of the work were discussed.