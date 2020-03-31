Entertainment

Tower of God: online the launch trailer with Italian subtitles

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
There is less than 48 hours left for the highly anticipated Tower of God debut Crunchyroll Original taken from the work of the Korean writer SIU. A few minutes ago the streaming platform shared the final trailer of the anime with Italian subtitles, also revealing the premiere release time. Above you can take a look at the video clip.

Tower of God will debut on April 1, 2020 at 4:30 pm, and will continue broadcasting weekly with a new episode every Wednesday. Crunchyroll has not yet revealed the exact number of episodes that will make up the first season, but given the colossal amount of chapters available, it is unlikely that these are less than 20/24.

We remind you that Tower of God will be the first anime series taken from a manhwa, South Korean counterpart of Japanese manga. The story tells the adventures of Baam Twenty-fifth and his climb to the top of the Tower of God, to find his partner Rachel. The work boasts nearly 500 chapters available and is still in the serialization phase.

And what do you think of it? Did the trailers convince you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want some more technical details instead, we refer you to our in-depth analysis on the production of Tower of God.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

