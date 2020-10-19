Tower of God: let’s return to the divine tower with this Rachel cosplay

Crunchyroll has decided to break the Japanese dominance in the world of animation, presenting in turn an anime but based on a story of South Korea. Tower of God it is in fact a very famous manhwa at home and, thanks to the Webtoon application, it has also become famous in the rest of the world.

Based on that story, Crunchyroll started making manhwa-based anime starting with the SiU comic. Tower of God liked it, resulting in a successful product thanks to its plot and characters, although of course not without flaws.

The plot revolves around Bam and his entrance into the tower for go in search of Rachel, the girl who saved him long ago and who went right into the mysterious creation. Rachel will turn out to be a character at the center of particular events during the first season of Tower of God.

To testify to the character’s popularity, an Alexa Sky set has arrived. The girl has posted several photos on her Instagram account where she shows hers cosplay on Rachel, with also some hint of a spoiler scene for those who have not finished watching the first 13 episodes of the anime.

Did you like this cosplay? Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the second season of Tower of God.