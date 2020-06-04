Tower of God, it's time for clarification: episode 10 is now available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

After an episode 9 full of betrayals and twists and turns, the time has finally come to sum up. Tower of God episode 10 "Beyond the sadness"is now available on Crunchyroll, and is ready to reveal the results of the last test.

Crunchyroll describes the synopsis of today's episode as follows: "Rachel has been seriously injured, how will she feel knowing she has been saved by Bam? Trying to tidy up their heads, they will both make a very important decision. What awaits them besides sadness?". At the bottom you can take a look at the official post of Crunchyroll Italia and access the episode, while at the top there is the preview shared by the streaming site yesterday.

In case you need to refresh your memory, we remind you that in the last two episodes Tower of God episodes the Regulars have faced the "Hide and Seek" test, trying to outsmart Ranker Quantz and earn the necessary points to climb the tower. Khun's strategy allowed Team B to play with an advantage, and Endorsi managed to win after a long fight.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying this first season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a reader of the webtoon then, we advise you to take a look at the latest update published by the author SIU.