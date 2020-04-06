Tower of God is the most awaited anime by Crunchyroll users, let's discover the Top 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spring has begun, and the new Crunchyroll schedule suggests a season with bows. But among the many new features, what is the most awaited by subscribers to the site? Crunchyroll asked users a week ago and today, two Top 3s were published by over 10,000 survey respondents.

The site shared the results yesterday, revealing that they were collected exactly 12,484 votes. Below you can read the two rankings.

Anime most anticipated spring 2020 (new)

Tower of God Food Wars 5 Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld – Part 2

Anime most anticipated spring 2020 (in progress)

Black Clover ONE PIECE Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

On the news front, Tower of God takes the first position, the Crunchyroll Original taken from the manhwa of SIU. The first season was warmly welcomed by fans and according to the official website, it will keep us company for another 12 weeks.

Among the current series he wins instead Black Clover, Pierrot's adaptation based on the great work of Yuki Tabata. Last January, Crunchyroll revealed that the series holds the most seen anime title in Europe and Africa in 2019.

And what do you say? Do you agree? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!