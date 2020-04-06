Entertainment

Tower of God is the most awaited anime by Crunchyroll users, let's discover the Top 3

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Spring has begun, and the new Crunchyroll schedule suggests a season with bows. But among the many new features, what is the most awaited by subscribers to the site? Crunchyroll asked users a week ago and today, two Top 3s were published by over 10,000 survey respondents.

The site shared the results yesterday, revealing that they were collected exactly 12,484 votes. Below you can read the two rankings.

Anime most anticipated spring 2020 (new)

  1. Tower of God
  2. Food Wars 5
  3. Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld – Part 2

Anime most anticipated spring 2020 (in progress)

  1. Black Clover
  2. ONE PIECE
  3. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

On the news front, Tower of God takes the first position, the Crunchyroll Original taken from the manhwa of SIU. The first season was warmly welcomed by fans and according to the official website, it will keep us company for another 12 weeks.

READ:  Garou's Roar: One-Punch Man 129 is dedicated to the human monster

Among the current series he wins instead Black Clover, Pierrot's adaptation based on the great work of Yuki Tabata. Last January, Crunchyroll revealed that the series holds the most seen anime title in Europe and Africa in 2019.

And what do you say? Do you agree? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.