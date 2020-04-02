Tower of God: first look at the ambitious anime on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Here we are. Starting yesterday, Wednesday April 1, Tower of God begins broadcasting on Crunchyroll. We are talking about one of the most anticipated souls of 2020, and for one valid reason: it is the first animated adaptation of a manhwa, or a South Korean comic. To be precise, one of the most famous exponents of this current (together with The Breaker), written and drawn by the artist SIU and ongoing since 2010 with nearly 500 chapters available. Initially distributed on the Korean internet portal Naver, and subsequently translated into English and Japanese given the great success achieved, the manwha is available in a legal and free way on the website (and app) Webtoon.

Webtoon it is also the name of the publication format of the comic in question: each chapter consists of a very long page with vertical scrolling, particularly suitable for use on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. During the years, Tower of God has accrued more and more acclaim among Japanese and Western audiences, and making an animated adaptation was the dream of all fans. Now this dream has come true, and it's about a nice test for the whole world of manwhaLet's see if Tower of God has all the credentials to pass this exam, and to become one of the most promising souls of the spring season that has just begun, with our first look after watching the first episode.

An exceptional staff

Since the presentation of the first official information and the entire cast, the producers of Tower of God have shown that they want to get serious with this adaptation. In addition to being part of the brand new Crunchyroll Originals, exclusive animated productions on which the platform is pushing a lot, the Tower of God staff boasts many prominent names from the modern anime scene.

Starting with the director Takashi Sano, renowned mangaka and animator who has recently participated in such works Princess Principal, Lupine III: Part V is Vinland Saga, until you get to Australian composer Kevin Penkin, author of the excellent anime music Made in Abyss is The Rising of the Shield Hero. The study chosen for the adaptation is Telecom Animation Film, subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, while the number of episodes is still unknown.

The incipit of Tower of God it does not differ from that of many combat shonen. The main character is Bam, a boy raised in the darkness and solitude of a mysterious world, which he sees in Rachel, the girl who has always been close to him, his only light and lifeline.

One day though, Rachel decides to enter the Tower of God, a gigantic structure on whose top any wish can be fulfilled, in order to pursue his dream of seeing the stars in the sky for the first time. After seeing her disappear in front of her eyes, and willing to do anything to see her again, Bam starts without hesitation the long, rigid and difficult climbing path of the tower.

A debut with bows

The first episode of Tower of God faithfully adapts the first seven chapters of the webtoon, albeit with some cuts and simplifications necessary to be able to respect the standard minutes of an anime episode (24 minutes). To make the costs unfortunately it is the clarity of some passages in the first half, which leave the viewer a little dazed exactly like the protagonist Bam, grappling with his daring but rash decision to start climbing the tower.

Fortunately, the anime recovers great in the second part, proposing an excellent action sequence and laying the foundations for an even more adrenaline rush. As already said, it is a work that does not invent anything and that follows in all respects the topos and stereotypes of combat manga.

In fact, we have the protagonist who starts from scratch but is special by nature, the tests to be passed, the necessary training and so on. The characters, the premises and the numerous secrets to be revealed, however, are very intriguing, and this debut certainly lays the foundations for a story with excellent potential.

One aspect of the first episode that has fully convinced us is the technical sector of very high quality, which confirms the impressions that could already be obtained from the trailers. Crunchyroll and study Telecom Animation Film they seem to really want to do things big, and in these 24 minutes they give us excellent designs and animations.

The former are detailed and characterized by sharp and defined edges which follow the style of the original work, while the latter render wonderful in the action sequences. Complete the backgrounds, minimal but effective, and the color palette that alternates perfectly warm and cold colors. We sincerely hope that the whole series can maintain this level. Finally promoted the music, as well as the opening and closing abbreviations.