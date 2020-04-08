Tower of God: discovering the manhwa, the Korean manga

Share it:

If we talk about oriental comics it is inevitable to think of the Japanese one, the so-called "Manga" (term that in the language means "comic"). Yet many Eastern and Southeast Asian countries have their own comics culture. Among these is the South Korea, where the comic is known by the term "Manhwa". Characterized, like all artistic productions, by a decades-long history, manhwa compared to its Japanese analogue he has always had difficulty making himself known in the West for various reasons, which would require a separate article to be investigated. Among these we can include the absence of revolutionary figures such as that of Osamu Tezuka for manga and the lack of the driving force of animation that has contributed so much to the spread of Japanese comics in the world.

However, things have changed in the past two decades. Thanks to the highly dynamic and constantly evolving Korean society, the spread of the Internet and new technologies such as smartphones and tablets, which facilitate the use of the comics medium, manhwa is experiencing a flourishing period and it is also gaining popularity in the western world. One of the most famous manhwa of recent years is undoubtedly Tower of God, published online and still ongoing since 2010, which is enjoying an animated adaptation made by a Japanese studio right in this period. Let's discover the history, characteristics and strengths of a very successful work, which is making many South Korean people discover the comics current.

A long-lived work

Tower of God was born in 2010 from the pen of the South Korean cartoonist SIU, stage name of Lee Jong-hui (born in 1986) and an acronym for the expression Slave In Utero with which he signs himself in every chapter of manhwa. Still being serialized with three seasons e nearly 500 chapters assets, Tower of God is published by Naver, a multinational company operating in the digital services sector, and is available legally and free of charge on the portal WEBTOON, Also known as LINE Webtoon, owned by the same company. It is officially translated into English but has numerous amateur translations into other languages, including Italian, and in February 2020 the work totaled more than 4.5 billion online views. Webtoon it is also the name by which the publication format of the comic in question is indicated.

Each chapter of Tower of God it is made up one very long color page with vertical scrolling, in which the individual cartoons are arranged sequentially without fixed rules and schemes and where the reading takes place from right to left (as required by the Korean alphabet). Unlike manga and normal publications designed for the press, this type of layout is particularly suitable for use on mobile devices as tablets and smartphones, and in all probability has played a fundamental role in the success of manhwa.

The protagonist of Tower of God is Bam, a boy who grew up in the darkness and solitude of a mysterious world, whose name is complete is actually Baam Twenty-fifth, an expression that in Korean can be translated as "twenty-fifth night" or "twenty-fifth chestnut".

Bam's only light and lifeline is Rachel, the girl who has always been close to him since the day they met. One day though, Rachel decides to enter the Tower of God, a gigantic structure on whose top any wish can be fulfilled, in order to pursue his dream of seeing the stars for the first time. After seeing her disappear in front of her eyes, and willing to do anything to see her again, Bam decides without hesitation to enter the Tower in turn, despite not possessing (apparently) any fighting skills. Thus begins the long, rigid and difficult climbing route of the complex structure, a journey that will bring the protagonist to know many allies and face obstacles and oppose each other stronger in the numerous tests that each floor of the Tower provides.

A worldwide success

Tower of God, despite the South Korean genesis, it presents many typical traits of the fighting manga shonen (especially that of Shonen Jump), testifying to the profound influence of the Japanese comic also on his neighbor. In manhwa there is a very deep emphasis on characterizing the world, its rules and its traditions, and on the resolution of tests and puzzles that inevitably refers to cornerstones like Hunter x Hunter. While the (often) forced collaboration between very different characters, united against one or more enemies, is a clear inspiration for works such as Naruto. And speaking of the characters, the high number of secondary ones, often much more interesting than the protagonist, is a feature that (together with the first mentioned in this paragraph) unites Tower of God to one piece, so much so that many fans love to describe the work as the "Korean One Piece".

Beyond these comparisons, which always leave the time they find and which only serve to contextualize the topic, the success of Tower of God among the Korean and world public it can be attributed to some factors that allowed him to differentiate from the numerous photocopy works that are now found in this sector. While taking inspiration from many of the classic canons of the manga for children, Tower of God has been able to stand out from the first chapters thanks to its style, initially rough due to the inexperience of SIU in design but refined over time, and to his genuineness.

Tower of God in fact born as collection of sketches and doodles in the author's notebook during compulsory military service, a set of ideas that, from a simple hobby, materialized in a serial comic that the artist was able to conceive and improve during the chapters without having to submit to the rules and constraints which are found (except very rare cases) in all the productions of the most important children's magazines on Japanese territory.

The genesis of Tower of God it is very reminiscent of One-Punch Man, a comic born almost as a joke on a blog that, in a short time, exploded thanks to the brilliant ideas of its author. And exactly like the work of ONE, also Tower of God sports one freshness now increasingly rare in works with a similar target, which allowed him to immediately catch on the Korean public and, subsequently, the Japanese and western ones. The rest, as they say, is history. In 2015, Tower of God was already read by five million visitors on the site WEBTOON, while in South Korea it has become the most successful series on the original platform, where users can pay to preview chapters. A success that also inspired a role-playing game for smartphones, released on the Korean market in 2016, and the sale of merchandise.

The animated adaptation

The growing consensus received by Tower of God over the years it has led to the realization of the forbidden dream of all fans: an animated adaptation of manhwa. A nice test for this world, because it is in all respects the first anime inspired by a South Korean comic.

Announced at the Seoul Comic-Con in August 2019, the anime of Tower of God began its simulcast transmission on April 1, 2020 on the streaming site Crunchyroll, which appears among the producers and the main sponsors. Tower of God it was in fact included among the so-called Crunchyroll Originals, exclusive animated productions on which the platform is pushing a lot.

Therefore, the presence of a staff that boasts many is not surprising prominent names from the modern anime scene, among which we can mention the renowned mangaka and animator Takashi Sano, here director of the series, and the young Australian composer Kevin Penkin, author of the beautiful music of Made in Abyss, to the soundtrack. Made at the studio Telecom Animation Film, the animated adaptation of Tower God will consist of 13 episodes and is the most awaited by Crunchyroll users in the 2020 spring season.

We invite you to read our first impressions of the Tower of God anime, a job that looks really promising and that testifies to the willingness of producers and staff to do things big. And that, we are sure, will make one of the most successful manhwa known to an ever wider audienceregardless of the quality of the final result.