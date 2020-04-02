Tower of God: Crunchyroll confirms the number of episodes of the first season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The audience reactions to the first episode of Tower of God speak for themselves, and they say that we could really find ourselves facing one of the best anime of 2020. But how many episodes will this first season consist of? After more than twenty-four hours of waiting, Crunchyroll has finally revealed the arcane.

The first season of Tower of God will consist of 13 episodes, and will likely adapt the events recounted in the first 50 chapters of SIU manhwa. On balance then, we will say goodbye to Bam and company on June 24, 2020, immediately after the broadcast of the season finale.

In case you missed the first episode, we remind you that Crunchyroll describes the manhwa plot as follows: "Reach the top and everything will belong to you. At the top of the tower there is everything in the world and everything can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower to see the stars and Bam, the boy who needed nothing except her".

Tower of God features a colossal bulk of published chapters and is available for reading on WEBTOON, completely free of charge. The second episode of the anime adaptation will be available on April 7th at 4:30 pm, also with Italian subtitles.

And what do you think of it? Did you like the premiere? Let us know with a comment! For more information on the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at the Tower of God launch trailer shared a few days ago.