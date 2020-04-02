Entertainment

Tower of God: Crunchyroll confirms the number of episodes of the first season

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The audience reactions to the first episode of Tower of God speak for themselves, and they say that we could really find ourselves facing one of the best anime of 2020. But how many episodes will this first season consist of? After more than twenty-four hours of waiting, Crunchyroll has finally revealed the arcane.

The first season of Tower of God will consist of 13 episodes, and will likely adapt the events recounted in the first 50 chapters of SIU manhwa. On balance then, we will say goodbye to Bam and company on June 24, 2020, immediately after the broadcast of the season finale.

In case you missed the first episode, we remind you that Crunchyroll describes the manhwa plot as follows: "Reach the top and everything will belong to you. At the top of the tower there is everything in the world and everything can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower to see the stars and Bam, the boy who needed nothing except her".

READ:  Ozark Season 3 on Netflix: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast

Tower of God features a colossal bulk of published chapters and is available for reading on WEBTOON, completely free of charge. The second episode of the anime adaptation will be available on April 7th at 4:30 pm, also with Italian subtitles.

And what do you think of it? Did you like the premiere? Let us know with a comment! For more information on the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at the Tower of God launch trailer shared a few days ago.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.