Tower of God between betrayals and returns: episode 12 is now available on Crunchyroll

The last test of the first season of Tower of God it could end today, June 17, 2020, with the transmission of the long-awaited episode 12. The episode, entitled "Underwater hunting part 2", is now available on Crunchyroll and finally shows the outcome of the choices made by the protagonists in the last episode.

Crunchyroll describes the synopsis of today's episode as follows: "A swirl of ideas and actions intersect each other in the last part of the test. The climax is now reached, will Bam be able to defend Rachel?". At the bottom you can take a look at the official post of Crunchyroll Italia and access the episode, while at the top there is the preview shared by the streaming site yesterday.

In the last episode of Tower of God the Regulars were forced to face a complex test to guarantee access to the climb to Bam and Rachel, two Irregulars. In episode 10 the protagonist obtained permission from the guardian and the other participants, conquered by his kindness, decided to follow him for battle. The trial, however, was complicated by the appearance of a Ranker, intent on killing Anak Jahad's daughter, and by a mistake by the launcher Parakewl. To find out how the events will end, we just have to take a look at the last episode.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you have some difficulty in understanding the terminology and operation of the tower instead, we advise you to take a look at our short guide to understand the events of Tower of God.