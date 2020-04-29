Entertainment

Tower of God, Bam is ready for action: episode 5 is now available on Crunchyroll

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
The fifth episode of Tower of God is now available with Italian subtitles on Crunchyroll, to the happiness of all fans of SIU's work. In the last episode Bam's team took the field gaining the throne and today, we will finally be able to see the trio in action against some regular players.

At the top of the news you can take a look at the preview of the episode, shown recently by the official profile of Crunchyroll Collection, while clicking on the link available at the bottom you can directly access the site to watch the episode. The new episode is titled The Crown's Fate and stages all the strength of Rak, Aguero and a third team ready to blow the crown conquered by the protagonists during the last episode.

We remind you that Tower of God is only the first of the eight Crunchyroll Originals scheduled for 2020, as well as the first anime series taken from a Webtoon. The season will consist of 12 episodes and will end definitively on June 27th. Crunchyroll describes the plot of the work as follows: "Reach the top and everything will belong to you. At the top of the tower there is everything in the world and everything can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower to see the stars and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her".

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

