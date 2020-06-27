Tower of God: anime review available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

As we got to tell you in our retrospective dedicated to manhwa, the world of South Korean cartoon it is becoming increasingly known also in the West, thanks above all to the serialization on free portals as in the case of Webtoons (from the name of the platform of the same name). And a webtoon has enjoyed, for the first time ever, an animated adaptation by a Japanese studio, in this spring season of 2020 that is coming to an end. We obviously refer to Tower of God.

Based on the author's manhwa SIU, underway since 2010 with over 500 chapters divided into three seasons, Tower of God era one of the most anticipated souls of the year as well as a decisive test case for the Korean comic. The first episode had convinced us positively, highlighting the will of Crunchyroll to push a lot on this product by inserting it among his Originals. Waiting for a second season of Tower of God, which according to a well-known insider will not be long in coming, here is our definitive review of the series just ended with 13 episodes.

A climb full of obstacles

Let's complete the details on the staff of this animated adaptation and on the storyline for completeness, information that you can already find in our impressions of the first episode of Tower of God. The series is made in the animation studio Telecom Animation Film, subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, under the direction of Takashi Sano, mangaka and animator who recently worked on Princess Principal, Lupine III: Part V is Vinland Saga.

Other staff names include the Australian composer Kevin Penkin, author of the highly appreciated and awarded soundtrack of Made in Abyss and excellent music by The Rising of the Shield Hero. Tower of God is available in streaming on Crunchyroll, where it is part of the recently inaugurated line of exclusive productions of the platform, the so-called Crunchyroll Originals.

The protagonist of the series is Bam, a boy raised in solitude that he sees in his friend Rachel, the only one who has always been close to him, his reason for living. One day, however, Rachel decides to abandon Bam and enter the Tower of God, a gigantic structure on whose top any wish can be fulfilled, to pursue his dream of observing the stars in the sky for the first time.

After seeing her disappear in front of her eyes, willing to do anything to meet her again, Bam begins without hesitation the long, rigid and difficult climbing path of the Tower. A road dotted with dangers and pitfalls, where the progression is marked by the very difficult tests that all the participants must undergo in order to advance, and during which the protagonist will meet numerous companions and allies. But where it will also end up involved in clashes to the death and in the intrigues of the forces that control the Tower.

At school by the manga shonen

The incipit of Tower of God, as is clear from the synopsis and as we have already underlined several times in the past, it does not differ too much from that of a typical fighting manga shonen. It is evident that the SIU cartoonist was inspired by the cornerstones of the genre for the genesis of the work, and for the duration of the season fans will notice many similarities with works of the caliber of Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, one piece, Naruto and so on. If we had to choose a title among these, we would undoubtedly say this first part of Tower of God it reminded us very much of the first narrative arc of the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, that of the exam to become Hunter, since the structure and the premises are really similar. The influence of battle shonen on the series in question is not, however, a negative aspect. Although it certainly cannot be said that it shines for originality, SIU's work is immediately intriguing and the author's commitment to creating a complex world full of details.

The anime adapts the first 78 chapters of the webtoon, corresponding to the first of the three seasons, or narrative arcs, of which the comic is made up to now, presenting us with a world of indefinite features (we don't know where we are, what is the social order, etc.), as it is indefinite the object of desire of all the main characters.

The infamous Tower of God is introduced to us as a mysterious structure, which we never see in its entirety: we only know that to climb it you have to pass a series of very difficult tests, so that only the most deserving can reach the goal, and that once you reach the top anyone can see their wishes fulfilled and find the answers they need.

This ploy increases the charm of the setting, also characterized by the subdivision of the characters into different categories depending on their innate abilities and their power (Irregular, Regular, Ranker and so on).

THE fighting they are in fact the true focal point of the series. Exactly as it happens in basic works of the shonen manga like The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo or the aforementioned Hunter x Hunter, even the battles of Tower of God they are not based on pure brute force, despite the obvious difference in height between some characters and the rest, but on strategy and collaboration among the participants. The tests that the aspiring climbers of the Tower will find themselves facing, under the supervision of special examiners, are characterized by the most disparate rules, often brainy, where the stakes become increasingly higher floor by floor. Unfortunately, it is on this occasion that i limits of animated adaptation. Having to concentrate 78 chapters of the manhwa, characterized by an average length higher than the standard of the weekly manga, in just 13 episodes forced the writers of the series to make numerous cuts, some also quite important, and to reduce the number of dialogues present.

The anime often works by subtraction, where the comic is more verbose and full of explanations. The result of this (almost) forced choice is one loss of clarity during some passages and especially in the development of some fights, the conclusion of which may seem unnecessarily forced.

After a first sliding and interesting part, moreover, the series in the second half begins to put too much meat on the fire, alternating several different subplots, and despite this does not compromise the rhythm, the involvement is negatively affected.

Unity is strength

If there is an aspect in which instead Tower of God he excels, in manhwa as well as in this animated adaptation, is his cast. The series presents us in fact a heterogeneous and captivating set of characters, although dominated by fairly stereotyped figures, which immediately catches the viewer and undoubtedly represents the real strength of the production. In the male field we have the charismatic Khun Aguero Agnes (if you are wondering yes, his name is inspired by that of the homonymous player), the first ally of Bam, who since his appearance has remained in the upper parts of the rankings of public approval. There are also very funny characters like the "crocodile" Rak, true mascot of the series, Shibisu and the surreal Laure, always wrapped in his sleeping bag.

The female side is also well represented and in this context the most interesting figures are undoubtedly Anak and Endorsi, princesses of Jahad (central figure of the Tower) whose relationship represents one of the best aspects of the series.

In short, the cast of Tower of God is well hatched and at the end of the series the bond between individual characters emerges more powerful than ever, projecting a radiant light towards their future adventures. In all this, paradoxically (but not too much), the least incisive protagonist is precisely the same.

Bam is a concentrate of all the stereotypes of the typical shonen manga hero: feel good, a little naive, with a pure heart, unconsciously special and for this reason destined to catalyze the attention of all the other characters.

There would be nothing wrong with that, but Bam's is one really ineffective characterization and the non-existent charisma, destined to be overshadowed by all the other participants in the climb of the Tower. We hope that this problem will subside or disappear altogether.

Manhwa on the move, but …

The first episode of Tower of God he had positively impressed us from a technical point of view, highlighting well-made drawings and animations that made the original work on screen wonderfully. In retrospect, when we have finished, we confirm that the visual aspect is another distinctive feature of the productionobviously positive, but we must take a slight step back. The designs keep a very high level of detail for the duration of the season and are characterized by sharp and defined edges that allow the characters and other moving elements to stand out on the backgrounds, minimal but very effective. All this, combined with the color palette dominated by warm and bright colors, impeccably transposes the style of comicson the contrary, it improves it since the author SIU at the time of the serialization of the first narrative arc had not yet reached complete artistic maturity. Unfortunately, an equally excellent quality cannot be found in the animations, which apart from a few moments do not allow the series to shine in its true essence, that of action souls.

Indeed, one of the most obvious flaws of the first season of the animated adaptation of Tower of God and maybe the absence of a truly memorable fight, who knows how to amaze and involve the viewer as happened in recent successes such as My Hero Academia is Demon Slayer, and on many occasions the emphasis and careful direction that make the distinction between "simply" good and excellent are lacking. From this point of view, more could and should be done.

A similar defect, but with a less evident impact, is present in the music by Kevin Penkin. Although very well made, with many pressing tracks that accompany the most adrenaline sequences, here too there is no central theme that knows how to give an immediately recognizable imprint to the series.

Fortunately, the catchy song of the opening theme thinks about this TOP of the group Stray Kids, who also sign the extension SLUMP: a simple, direct and incisive piece that blends rock and electronics, accompanied by images of great impact. One of the best openings of the spring anime season. Finally, on the Japanese dubbing, nothing particular to report: all the voices are appropriate and characterize the relative characters in the right way.