Tower of God: according to a well-known insider, the second season is close to arrival

The animated series of Tower of God she managed to win a large slice of fans thanks to the first season. This success will result in the production of the second season of the anime, at least according to the latest from Spytrue.

On these pages you often see his name mentioned, being one of the most credible insiders within the anime and manga industry. His most recent predictions have anticipated the return in transmission of series such as ONE PIECE and Pokémon, predictions that shortly after received confirmation.

The insider, as you can read in the tweet at the bottom of the article, he is certain of the arrival of a second season of Tower of God. There is a good chance that the first season can end with episode 12, available for viewing on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Below we present the synopsis of the episode:

"A swirl of ideas and actions intersect each other in the last part of the test. The climax is now reached, will Bam manage to defend Rachel?"

What do you think, would you like a second season of Tower of God? In the meantime, did you appreciate the first one? Let us know below with a comment.

