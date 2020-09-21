Tower of God 2: when will the new season debut?

Tower of God was a success, a series that managed to give life to the world of webtoon. Webcomics, in fact, are a reality that is becoming more and more popular all over the world, also thanks to sites like Line that legally collect and finance authors to continue their projects.

The animated adaptation of the brilliant series of SIU, which among other things has recently revealed that it was inspired by Dragon Ball, has collected the clamor of a large slice of the public, including Western ones, thanks to the production and distribution curated by Crunchyroll who strongly believed in the project. The success, according to rumors leaked on the net, seems to have convinced the American giant to start a second season. But when will it debut Tower of God 2?

According to a recent hypothesis from Anime News and Facts, we know that the animated adaptation is the result of one collaboration between Crunhyroll and Line. The latter company’s intent could push production to delay even 2 or 3 years before the expected debut, in order to extinguish the hype outbreak and push fans to retrieve the series directly from the official website. And only when the attention has finally waned, then it is reasonable to expect more news on the anime.

If this seems strange to you, in reality a similar fate is touching Dragon Ball Super 2. Toei Animation, in fact, it seems to delay the announcement of the sequel precisely because the franchise continues to grind record numbers without any need to spend money in advance to put a new series into a production. And you, however, when do you think Tower of God 2 will debut?