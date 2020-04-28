Tower of God 1×05: the first spoiler images anticipate a big clash

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fifth episode of Tower of God will debut on April 29 on Crunchyroll, and will finally show the strength of the team made up of Bam, Rak and Aguero. Pending the new episode, however, the streaming site has decided to make a small gift to the fans, by publishing four spoiler pictures and revealing the synopsis of the episode.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the images, in which Aguero, Bam and the mysterious team of which Rachel seems to be part are shown. The synopsis of the episode reads as follows: "Bam's team defends the crown from the attack of the other regulars. While repelling the opposing teams, however, Bam is distracted by a girl. The regular ones decide to attack him, but …".

The crown test started in Tower of God episode 3 and is now in its final stages. The first two rounds saw the triumph of Anak, Hatsu and Shibisu team, while the third sees the team of the protagonist on the throne. To win to directly access the climb, Bam will have to defend the crown for two more rounds.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on Tower of God, in which we explain the functioning of the Tower in detail.