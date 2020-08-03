Towards PS5 and Xbox Series X: Sony, EA and Take-Two sell more digital copies than physical copies

We have been witnessing the uninterrupted growth of the digital market for many years now, and it seems that it has definitely exploded. Analyzing the recent financial data of some of the largest companies, we learn that the largest amount of sales have been made through Digital Delivery.
Last Thursday, Electronic Arts said 52% of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games sold from July 2019 to June 2020 were in digital format. A boost was given by the Coronavirus emergency, as the percentage was 49% before the last quarter. Sony is Take-Two they reported similar percentages, respectively of 51% and 55%, but in a pre-Covid period (therefore they could be further increased).
In other words, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, "we are entering the new generation of consoles with a digital market> 50%". The generation of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One began with an incredibly lower percentage: in 2013, only 5-10% of games were purchased digitally. In light of this, Sony's decision to launch an exclusively digital console, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, is not surprising. There are also very persistent rumors that Microsoft wants to make a similar move, presenting Xbox Lockhart – or a less powerful console than Xbox Series X and exclusively digital.
The Sony and Take Two numbers were pre-covid (12 months through March 31 2020).
