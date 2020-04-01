touching adventure that shows that emotion is above technique

Share it:

Than the way of making films – and consuming them – has changed dramatically in the last two decades, it is not a novelty in the middle of the year 2020. The natural scenes have given way to gigantic chromas and LED screens, and the most diverse creatures – real or not -, before animatronics, characterized interpreters or animals of flesh and blood, have been replaced by digital creations modeled with greater or lesser fortune.

The means and techniques may have evolved, but what continues, and will continue, unchanged, is the fact that the basis on which the seventh art is based is emotion. As much as the public's gaze tends to rest on the digital effects, a feature film with a splendid CGI but without emotion can never fully function, but, when emotion flows, almost any visual deficiency becomes a trifle.

The last example we can find to illustrate this is, surprisingly, 'The call of the wild'. The new adaptation of Jack London's famous short novel 'The Call of the Wild', in the hands of the director Chris Sanders, has managed to bury his, at times grotesque, low digital canine protagonist a whirlwind of sensations on the surface of the skin that evoke the best family cinema with a pleasant vintage flavor.

Canine existentialism

We only need to take a look at Sanders' filmography to realize that it's all an expert in the noble art of entertaining audiences of all ages. As a screenwriter, he appears in the credits of classics such as 'Beauty and the Beast', 'The Lion King' or 'Mulan'; But if we focus on his brief career as a director, a debut like the endearing 'Lilo & Stitch' is enough indicative of his worth.

'The Call of the Wild' may align more closely with Colorado Springs' second feature film, 'How to Train Your Dragon.' From the history of Hiccup and Toothless inherits his warmth, his huge heart and a sense of adventure that turns its tight 110 minutes of footage into a pleasant sigh to enjoy without any kind of prejudice or pretense.

Without a doubt, the great catalyst for the smooth running of the film is Buck, a CGI character. as imperfect in terms of integration and animation as round when it comes to empathy. Once we get used to its shocking presence, it is difficult not to get carried away by the tenderness it gives off and by an attitude that does not need words to generate a strong connection with the public.

This is possible thanks to the inspired script by Michael Green, which extracts gold from the original literary classic, giving us a good dose of dogmatic existentialism who does not forget to spice up Buck's journey, who tries to find his place in the world, with action sequences resolved with verve and with a spectacularity according to the decent budget of the film.

Despite some specific narrative ups and downs, the result of its narrative structure, with a mid-point something drastic, everything in 'The Call of the Wild' exudes a love that transcends the screen; starting from a distribution given one hundred percent to the cause and ending with a beautiful soundtrack composed by John Powell —Responsible for the trilogy 'How to deliver your dragon'—, the kind that knot the throat.

It seemed that 'The Call of the Wild' was doomed to fall prey to visual effects that were already criticized even before its premiere. The representation of the good Buck may not have ended up being as refined as one might expect, but the mime overturned by Chris Sanders in his last work It has turned what could have been a new digital nonsense into a touching film show for all audiences that, paradoxically, captures the whole spirit of those productions in which the tangible still reigned.