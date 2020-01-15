Totti: "Some galactics call me crazy for having rejected Real Madrid"

Francesco Totti, former captain of Rome, said Wednesday that when he meets with some Real Madrid players of the 'galactic', they tell him that his refusal to sign for the white club in 2001 was crazy.

Totti repeatedly acknowledged that the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, proposed to sign for the white team in the early 2000s, but who rejected that offer for love of Rome, the club in which he grew up, of which he is fond of and of which he became an eternal legend.

'My withdrawal was a bit unexpected, but correct. Now I accepted it, but I needed two years, because it was not my decision. In any case, I never regretted my decisions. Not even when I was 25 and Real Madrid called me from the 'galactic', although I had a moment of confusion, 'Totti said in an interview with DAZN private television.

'Now, when I see some players of that Real Madrid tell me 'you are crazy, you have given up the best team in the world'. It means that sometimes the head does not reason, you must be crazy. In any case, I made a decision for love of which I do not regret it, 'he continued.

Totti retired in May 2017 after being 25 years in Rome, with which he played 786 matches and scored 309 goals, conquering the league title of 2001, the Italian Cups of 2007 and 2008 and two Italian Super Cups, in 2001 and 2007. 'QMoving to Rome was a double victory. Play 25 years with the team shirt that I was fond of, 'he said.