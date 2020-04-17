Total War: Warhammer 2 is playable for free all weekend

Share it:

From this moment and until April 19 at 22:00 CET, you can play one of the best PC strategy games today, which is none other than for free. Total War: Warhammer 2.

This is the sequel to the award-winning Total War: Warhammer with which Creative Assembly merged its strategy video game franchise set in real historical periods with the Warhammer Fantasy license.

Total War: WARHAMMER® II is a strategy game of epic proportions. Choose from four exclusive factions and decide how to wage war: launching a campaasapland of conquest to save or destroy this huge and fantastic world. This game has two different parts: one of them is the turn-based open world campaasapland and the second consists of real-time tactical battles, set in the fantastic landscapes of the New World. Choose how to play: you will immerse yourself in an intense and attractive campaasapland with the possibility of playing many times and challenging the world in multiplayer mode with a custom army, made up of your favorite units. Total War: WARHAMMER II offers you hundreds of hours of gameplay, where no two games will be alike.

You can start the download and start playing from here. It is not the only interesting offer on Steam these days since the Jackbox Party series games have been put on sale, perhaps the best party game on the market today. Also the LEGO franchise.

For more free games you can go to the Epic Games Store where Wheels of Aurelia and Just Cause 4 are as the two gifts this week. Both are highly recommended for quite opposite reasons.