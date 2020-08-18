Total War Saga: Troy, here's how to get the Amazon dlc for free

Share it:

For all fans of Total War, the latest iteration of the series, Troy, will be enriched in September with a DLC that will introduce a new faction, the Amazons. Read on to find out how to get this expansion for free.

The Amazons DLC introduces two new epic heroes to Total War Saga: Troy: the warrior queen Pentesilea and his sister Ippolita, eager to secure a prominent place during the Trojan War.

In the role of Ippolita you'll have the ability to lead a kingdom in a classic style, but with some unique mechanics, including the ability to conquer some sacred regions to collect the treasures of the Amazons, which will allow you to increase the rank of units, improve diplomatic agreements and complete the royal decrees faster.

By choosing to play with Pentesilea you can instead use and exploit the mechanics ofHorde, already seen in the previous Total War, traveling the world in search of new settlements to loot to obtain unique spoils of war.

The units of the Amazon faction, whether playing with Hippolyta or Penthesilea, are made up entirely of women, and have excellent cavalry units, which thanks to their agility and maneuverability allow you to devise brand new strategies on the battlefield.

To obtain for free a copy of the expansion at the time of release, all you have to do is go to the dedicated page of the official website, scroll to the bottom and press the registration button. At this point, you will have to connect your Epic Games account with that of Total War: by doing so you will register a Total War Access, a free service that will allow you to obtain other benefits as well. After linking the accounts you will receive a confirmation message, and in September, the day the dlc is released, you will get the additional Amazon package for free.

