Total War Saga: Troy, guide to the Menelaus faction

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As per the tradition of the series, also in Total War Saga: Troy we find a good amount of factions with which it is possible to start a campaign, all differentiated by starting position, unique characteristics and special units. We analyze in this guide the faction led by Menelaus.

Menelaus is the king of the powerful city of Sparta, and the husband of Helen, kidnapped by Paris of Troy: for this reason he has feelings of revenge against the Trojans, and tries by all means to gather the forces of the Achaeans to give the assault on the mythological city. Probably the easiest faction to use, especially for less experienced players, as well as the one closest to classic Total War, thanks to the special global recruiting mechanic it can use.

Starting situation

Menelaus begins his campaign in the Lacedaemonian region, on the south-western coast of the Greek peninsula; in addition to the Spartan separatists, the natural enemies of Sparta are the islands to the south, among which the great Crete stands out, while the factions to the north will tend to be particularly friendly, often proposing exchanges and alliances. The advice to get started is to partner with Achille, through alliances and exchanges, as the king of Ftia will be generous enough to grant you some resources for free during the first few turns. Conquer the entirety of the island of Chalk, destroying the domain of the Knossos faction and usurping its throne will allow you to obtain some unique bonuses for your campaign.

Unique mechanics

The Menelaus faction also allows you to have access to two special and unique game mechanics, which you can learn more about below:

Colonie Spartane – thanks to this skill, using Menelaus will be possible colonize cities also razed from a distance, without having to physically go to the place with an army. In addition to this, it will not be necessary to sacrifice part of one’s men to carry out the colonization: the only costs to be incurred concern wood, and the amount of this resource to be spent increases with the increasing distance between the city to be colonized and the capital. .

– thanks to this skill, using Menelaus will be possible cities also razed from a distance, without having to physically go to the place with an army. In addition to this, it will not be necessary to sacrifice part of one’s men to carry out the colonization: the only costs to be incurred concern wood, and the amount of this resource to be spent increases with the increasing distance between the city to be colonized and the capital. . Call to arms – The Menelaus faction is the only one within Total War Saga: Troy that can benefit from the benefits of global recruitment: this allows you to reinforce your armies even outside your territories, as long as you are in allied territory, or in encampment mode if in enemy territory, doubling recruitment times and costs. As if that weren’t enough, using global recruiting will also allow you to access units that can be recruited by the factions you are allied with, including special units: this possibility will make your armies the most complete and dangerous in the campaign.

Unique Units and Combat Style

Menelaus’ faction cannot recruit archer heroes, but can instead field many types of medium and heavy infantry units, using their shock force to impact enemy lines after they have been thinning with ranged attacks from slingers and archers; it also has three special units:

– Champions with Ax

– Heroic Ax Warriors

– Light emerodromes with Lancia

Conditions Victory Homer

To achieve Homeric Victory with Menelaus, it is necessary:

– complete all 12 epic missions

– conquer or confederate the following factions: Troy, Paris of Troy, Hector of Troy

– capture Elena

– to maintain control of the cities of Troy and Knossos until victory

We remind you that on our pages you can find the guide for the Achilles faction. Did you know that you can get the first Amazon DLC for free?