Total fury for the Super Bowl poster of Shakira and JLo

Jennifer Lopez fans are furious about the poster that was released on the Super Bowl and it is that in the image where she appears next to Shakira you can see that the ball covered the leg of the Puerto Rican, which unleashed a wave of criticism in networks social.

As if that were not enough, the huge ball was not liked by many Internet users who say that it is badly cut, they also say that the singer implies that she crushes it, which caused the disgust.

Meanwhile his colleague Shakira appears as sexy and without any inconvenience because he looks tremendous body with which he left more than one with his mouth open, since it is not a surprise that the Colombian is always taking care to look spectacular before his fans.

"The ball crushing Jlo's foot", "I hadn't realized how bad they did it until I read", "The lousy ball there, and they had to exchange clothes", "But Jlo's pose like no it goes with the subject, "some users wrote.

As if that were not enough a few hours ago some supposed essays of what we will see next February 2 were announced.

It is worth mentioning that the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States, because the singers are part of putting the entertainment for a few minutes where the production, lights and magic are part of the legendary ceremony that always gives talk .