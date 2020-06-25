Total agreement for the exchange of stars between FC Barcelona and Juventus

Share it:

Barter will take place before June 30

While Lionel Messi and company continue to fight in the fight for the Spanish championship with Real Madrid, behind the scenes, Directive azulgrana he is also working on his homeworkAmong them, designing the template for the upcoming season.

As reported by the Catalan newspaper Sports world, he FC Barcelona and Juventus they would have everything ready for the operation in which the young Brazilian Arthur Melo will wear bianconeri and the experienced Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic will become Barça.

A rumor that gradually became stronger and that this time, from Spain and Italy confirmed that it will be carried out. In a first instance, the former Guild was reluctant to leave the Spanish city, however, the economic offer that the Vecchia Signora tipped the scales.

FC Barcelona Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper – EFE / FC BARCELONA / Migul Ruiz



"We have spoken frequently with Barcelona, At this moment important games are being played and we have preferred to wait for these weeks to pass, "Juventus general director Fabio Paratici assured a few days ago"Sky Sports ”.

As the Spanish media pointed out, lThe operation would be completed before June 30, date in which the financial year of the clubs in Europe closes, and where both clubs must present their balance sheets and wish to do so with the maximum possible balance in terms of numbers.

The 23-year-old Brazilian is the key to completing the barter. While Juventus, FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanic already agree, Arthur still had his doubts since he is very comfortable in Barcelona with his Spanish girlfriend.

However, the Italian club made him an offer difficult to refuse. The footballer would go on to collect 5 million euros, for the 3 million that you currently receive, and would sign an extensive contract until June 2025.

Miralem Pjanic would come to FC Barcelona – REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

In addition to the Bosnian doctor-amphibian, FC Barcelona will receive 10 million euros more to match Arthur's market cost, which is valued at 80 million. With this transaction, it will be necessary to see what will be the role of experienced midfielder within the squad.

Quique Setién will have a difficult task in regards to the midfield, an overcrowded position in which, in addition to Pjanic, he will have figures such as Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and the promising Riqui Puig and Alex Collado.

