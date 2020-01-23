Toss A Coin To Your Witcher theme hits Spotify and Apple Music

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The viral issue Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, seen in the Netflix series and played to the full by viewers in recent weeks, is now available on services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

This premiere takes place prior to the arrival of the full soundtrack. The song is performed in the series by Jaskier, the bard who gives life to actor Joey Batey, who sings it for the first time in the second episode,

A countless number of memes were born as a result of this theme that sounds happily while the bard walks with Geralt de Rivia. It has even become a playable theme in the rhythmic video game Beat Saber. And we have also seen numerous versions performed by diverse musicians in various genres. This metal version we loved.

We have recently learned that The Witcher is on its way to being the best premiere in Netflix history after telling that at least 76 million accounts have played the series for at least two minutes, a period of time Netflix considers "long enough to indicate that the decision to watch the series was intentional".

The animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has also been announced to make time until the second season and further expand the license on Netflix. Producers Lauren Hissrich and Beau DeMayo are behind with Studio Mir (Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender) as responsible for the animation.

The aforementioned second season is scheduled to be released in 2021 and at the time it was confirmed that it will be more linear than the season we have already seen and that at the time some viewers considered a bit confusing to emulate the narrative of the novels, where it jumps from one character's present to another unexpectedly making it difficult to always know what is happening and who is happening to it.