Toshiro Mifune Said No to Obi Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader

The unconditional love of George Lucas for oriental cinema in general and for Akira Kurosawa in particular. In 1980, together with his friend Francis Ford Coppola, participated in the production of 'Kagemusha, the shadow of the warrior', promoting the premiere of the work of the Japanese in the United States.

The fans of Star wars They know the Asian influence in the saga, especially as regards the honor and clothing of certain characters. He "way of the hero"through which you pass Luke part, in a way, of 'The hidden fortress'(Akira Kurosawa, 1958).

Mika Mifunedaughter of Toshirô Mifune, protagonist of much of Kurosawa's filmography, has recognized that Lucas thought of his father for two succulent roles in his galactic saga. These statements occurred during the presentation of the Tokyo Comic Con in which Steve Wozniak Master of ceremonies participated, confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for years in galactic gullies.

"I heard that my father had been offered the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he was concerned about the film's completion and thought it would be negative for the samurai figure, on whom George Lucas had based much of the characters and style. fighting"Mika commented, who also assured that the desire of the American to have one of his legends did not stop there:"So they talked about giving him the role of Darth Vader to have his face covered, but in the end he said no to that too"

Archival Cameraphoto EpocheGetty Images

Alec Guinness ended up giving Kenobi a less martial and more elegant tone than might be expected from Mifune. For his part, David Prowse awarded to Vader more magnitude and a multitude of anecdotes and internal soap operas for fans that we can enjoy in documentaries like 'I Am Your Father'(Toni Bestard, Marcos Cabotá, 2015).