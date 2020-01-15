Torture and imprisonment are the masters in the last episode of Boruto

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The one of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It is an epic that despite the great media attention received, has always divided the fans, especially for a decidedly more peaceful and relaxed general mood than seen in the original series, which in fact was an endless riot of fighting.

Times have changed in short and the various episodes published have not always convinced the public – not to mention that the decision to make entire seasons of Boruto Naruto Next Generations disconnected from the manga have brought to light even more discontent – but something would seem to have finally moved in the right direction, at least for those who were looking for "old emotions".

In fact, during the last episode of Boruto: Next Generations, to be precise the 139, it was revealed that despite the times of peace reached together with Naruto, there is still a very active Unit for Torture and Queries. With the arrival of Ibiki during the episode, it has been revealed that our torturer still delights in the not exactly noble art of making prisoners talk at any cost. As if that wasn't enough, among other things, Ibiki also confirmed that he was in the midst of his "work", a statement that generated a lot of curiosity among the fans.

Now many spectators are wondering which prisoners have been captured and, above all, if it will somehow impact on the future events narrated. In short, although Naruto has made important changes to the Village of the Leaf, many of the customs and traditions that have marked its existence are still in force, including the more obscure ones.

Also recently, some fans have put on display the design that they would have liked to see for Naruto within Boruto Naruto Next Generations.