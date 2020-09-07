Tormented Souls: l’horror tra Silent Hill e Resident Evil già pensa a PS5

Share it:

At the beginning of last August, publisher PQube and the development studio Dual Effect presented the interesting Tormented Souls, a new survival horror inspired by the classics of the genre scheduled for 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

Taking inspiration from sacred monsters like Silent Hill, Resident Evil e Alone in the Dark, the creators opted for an old-fashioned fixed viewwhile offering a timely control scheme and a more dynamic camera. The story will feature Caroline Walker, a girl looking for missing twins in Winterlake. The investigations will lead her to an abandoned mansion, transformed into a hospital, where her worst nightmares come to life. In this place, in addition to weapons, he will also have to use certain objects scattered around the environments to his advantage, with the aim of solving puzzles and unearth buried secrets. Crossing the mirrors will also be able to access an alternative reality, taking advantage of it “surprising ways”.

The game, we said, was presented for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, but although a next-gen version has not yet been confirmed, the studio led by twins Gabriel and German Araneda is already thinking about how to exploit the feedback. PS5 DualSense haptic to increase the feeling of terror. In an interview with SegmentNext they stated: “DualSense could be truly transcendental for PS5 horror games, as it can increase players’ immersion in the experience. Imagine a transparent plastic artifact filled with spiders, which can be manipulated with hands using motion sensors. You could hear all those spiders moving in the palm of yours hands “.

What do you think of this possible implementation? Before you give us your opinion, don’t forget to take a look at the Tormented Souls announcement trailer.