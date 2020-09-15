Tormented Souls: all the details on the game inspired by the old Resident Evil

Over the years Capcom has made numerous changes to its Resident Evil, for example by modifying the movement system and the management of the camera. However, there are those who still appreciate the system present in the first chapters of the series, to the point of pushing the developers of Tormented Souls to take it back in 2020.

Tormented Souls is indeed a survival horror with a modern graphic sector but which from the gameplay point of view is clearly inspired by the first episodes of the Capcom series, complete with fixed camera. Among the other main elements of the gameplay we also find an inventory management with a very small amount of resources and the presence of puzzles that require the use of various objects found around the map.

If the idea of ​​discovering more information about the game excites you, you can take a look at the video that you find at the opening of the news, which also shows a series of gameplay sequences thanks to which you can appreciate the fidelity of the title to Resident Evil . On our pages you will also find the preview of Tormented Souls by Giuseppe Carrabba.

We remind you that the release of the game is scheduled for next year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, but it seems that the development team is interested in bringing Tormented Souls also on PlayStation 5.