Torchlight Frontiers officially becomes Torchlight III

If you are a fan of the Torchlight saga, you might be a little sad when Torchlight Frontiers was announced. And although later we could know, first hand, that the game deserved to be named Torchlight, there are many who would have preferred a third installment numbered from the beginning.

Today, that wish has been fulfilled. Basically, it has just been announced that Frontiers has officially become Torchlight III. Obviously, it will bring changes. For now, let's start with the video related to this ad.

In fact, its creators have confirmed that there will be a major change in their desasapland approach to Torchlight III. For starters, they ensure that the game will be released as a premium title. That way, for a very tight price, you will be the owner of it and you can play any way you want, online or offline.

On the other hand, as they comment on the official website, the large number of comments received after the Alpha test would have been the reason for making the final decision. Moreover, after reviewing those comments and discussing them, the company says they determined that this was the best course for the game. In addition, they emphasize that this change will help Torchlight return to its roots. They even talk about making that sequel it should have always been.

It has also been announced that the transition to a more traditional launch will take place on Steam, as the main platform for PC distribution (it will cease to be free to play). In addition, everyone who had played Alpha versions in Arc can expect to receive a Steam key in their email. Obviously, they will also be key to the version prior to the final release.

Finally, some of the playable keys of this modification have been highlighted. Apparently, the game now follows the classic structure of the previous titles. Without going any further, the horizontal progression has been eliminated, so all specific Frontier levels have also been eliminated, as well as team and scale statistics. The goal is to return to the original progression systems.

Source: Torchlight III