Torchlight 3: the action RPG arrives on Switch at the end of the year, here is the video

After being the background to the announcement of the Switch version of Hades, the Nintendo Indie World offers Echtra Games and Perfect World Entertainment the ideal media showcase to unveil the arrival of Torchlight 3 on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

Born as a rebrand of Frontiers, Torchlight 3 tries to combine the playful offer of the previous chapters with different narrative and content innovations that go through, for example, the complete redesign of the progression system of the experience to live in the shoes of one's alter ego.

The Switch version of Torchlight 3 will be available from end of the year coinciding with the arrival on PC, PS4 and Xbox One of theedition 1.0 action role of Perfect World: those who try their hand at the challenges offered by the title using the hybrid console of Nintendo will also be able to access an exclusive bonus represented by a winged companion.

In the hope of receiving as soon as possible the new information on the official launch date and on the contents that will characterize this title on Switch and on other platforms, if you want to learn more about this project we invite you to read our special with the first impressions on the 'Torchlight Early Access 3.