Torchlight 3 details customization in its new trailer

Just two months ago it was a multiplayer game with a free to play format. But its creators decided that the project was being so ambitious, that the best thing was to transform it, with all due, into Torchlight 3.

Now, the Perfect World studios and Echtra Games have published a new trailer that, despite its short duration, allows us to discover some of the keys that this RPG will offer. Above all, in terms of personalization of the characters. You can see it below.

Basically, the video comes to highlight that players will be able to create their own fortresses and customize them with the treasures they have created or gained by playing. In addition, the forts will be much more than a cosmetic element. In the words of their own creators, they will serve "As a meeting point where players can meet their friends, check their characters' progress and exchange abilities and armor sets.".

The objective, obviously, is to ensure that each player can impress a unique and totally different personality on the environment from other players around the world. Remember, on the other hand, that the game will arrive on both PC and consoles (PS4 and Xbox One in this case) this same year 2020.

On the other hand, its creators have promised that, after the changes applied in this change from Frontiers to Torchlight 3, the game will return to the roots of the saga. Therefore, we can not only expect a very similar setting, but also a fully recognizable playable system.

Also, although the game will not be free at last, it has been confirmed that the "premium" version will be very tightly priced. And yet, it will give you access to both the full solo title and the multiplayer experience they had in mind from the start.

