Top sales Japan: Sword Pokémon and Shield still in the lead, Switch dominates the standings

There is no way to dismount in Japan Sword and Shield Pokémon from the top of the gaming sales chart, and the title therefore spends yet another week at the top of the chart of the Land of the Rising Sun. But this is not the only important result for Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console by Nintendo is in fact the absolute dominator of the market, as evidenced by the fact that as many as 9 games of the top 10 are just titles released on Switch. The only "intruder" is New Sakura Wars on PlayStation 4, which occupies the second position of the ranking.

Here is the Top 10:

Pokémon Sword and Shield (Pokemon Co.) – Nintendo Switch New Sakura Wars (Sega) – PlayStation 4 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – Nintendo Switch Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega) – Nintendo Switch Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) – Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – Nintendo Switch Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) – Nintendo Switch Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – Nintendo Switch

To learn more about the title Pokémon First in the standings, take a look at our review of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Switch also dominates the hardware ranking, with the arrival of the Christmas season that boosts sales until they are over 10 million consoles sold in Japan (also thanks to Nintendo Switch Lite numbers), followed by PS4 and PS4 Pro.

