Top Gun: Maverick really flies in this filming video

Beyond nostalgia, Top Gun: Maverick He wants the viewer to leave the cinema with the sensation of having seen something really spectacular. Or, at least, with the feeling that he has been inside the fighter plane.

That's what Paramount Pictures is telling us with the latest trailer published today. Something like a "behind the scenes" in which we can see a real flight during filming. And as if we were in the cabin!

The video is so epic, that we can even see how Tom Cruise himself got dizzy with the scene. To the point of practically fainting. In fact, the video shows us how several team members go through the same process. And the result is always the same: on the verge of fainting.

In fact, the rest of the partners endure much worse than Tom Cruise, which makes it clear that the actor is a true expert in this type of maneuver and one of the best actors for this position. A training that aims to make us see the adrenaline that the final movie will have. Of course, they have convinced us.

Then we leave you with a summary of the official synopsis of this sequel. Remember that it will be released on June 26, 2020: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's best aviators, Pete" Maverick "Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no live pilot has ever seen Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is involved in a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the maximum sacrifice of those who will be chosen to fly. ".

