Top Gun: Maverick delays its release date due to coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Initially it was planned for next June. And although we all want the current situation with the coronavirus crisis to have improved when summer arrives, the truth is that the main producers of the film industry are being very cautious when delaying the releases of their next films.

The one that has fallen today is also a high-flying film. In this way, Paramount Pictures has announced that Top Gun: Maverick It will hit theaters finally on December 23, 2020. Ready to offer us some very frenzied Christmas dates.

The information (via Variety) suggests that avoiding releases for the summer is becoming a regular occurrence for producers. And not only because of the uncertainty of knowing when the pandemic will end, but also because they are aware that users may be reluctant to go to theaters when the whole issue is still recent.

In any case, it is also logical that they study the situation well since, without going any further, Top Gun: Maverick has already cost more than 150 million dollars, so Paramount really needs a good premiere at the box office for, so less, recover that investment.

On the other hand, Paramount has also announced a new release date for A Quiet Place 2 which had recently been indefinitely delayed. In this way, and according to the information handled by Variety, the new release date would be September 4, 2020. Therefore, much earlier than in the case of Top Gun: Maverick.

Going back to the latter, remember that the cast will not only be made up of Tom Cruise, but there will also be such important names as Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro and Miles Teller. The latter is expected to play Goose's son. And, supposedly, it will be a very important role for the plot of this sequel.