Top and flop trends on video games of the decade in a video

First, throwing ourselves headlong into the new decade, which will be inaugurated with the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it seems right to look back and analyze in detail that we are going to leave behind.

As we have already told you in our article dedicated to the best games of the decade 2010-2019, the 10s will leave an indelible mark in the history of video games. However, in addition to memorable experiences, the last decade has also seen the birth of numerous video game trends, some incredibly positive for the market, others decidedly forgettable, so it seemed right to focus on this other aspect too.

The first category undoubtedly includes i subscription services, who have shown that playing a lot (and well) for a little is possible and sustainable for publishers, and the Virtual reality, which despite the initial diffidence is gradually carving out an ever larger slice of the market. Among the trends that we would rather forget are the microtransactions, which in some cases have been implemented so invasively as to prove incredibly harmful even for well-made products. These, in any case, are only examples: for a broader and more in-depth discussion, we advise you to watch the video at the beginning of the news and read our special on the Top and Flop Trends of the decade.