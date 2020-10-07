top and flop of the first two seasons

One of the most interesting series of recent years is undoubtedly The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix series adaptation of the comics created by Gerard Way and drawn by Gabriel Bá. The good news for the show never seems to end, with The Umbrella Academy looking ready to return to the set for a third season.

Surely, we can’t wait to witness the new adventures of the Hargreeves family and, amidst so many ups and some downs, today we try to remember the best and worst we have witnessed in the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy.

Among the top moments are certainly most of the action scenes of the series in its two seasons, with spectacular and well-choreographed fights; among the many, in the first season we particularly appreciated one of the first we were able to attend, which showed us the exaggerated style of the show: the one between Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha Cha (Mary J. Blidge) with Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher), during the second episode of the first season, Run Boy Run, both for the brilliant direction and for Don’t Stop Me Now as a soundtrack totally out of context, but which is perfect for the moment. In the second season, the battles become even more epic, as evidenced by episode 10 of the second season, The end of something, dove Vanya (Ellen Page) thanks to his powers exterminates the army of the commission. Another moment that kept us in suspense was also the finale of the second season, when we come to discover the existence of the Sparrow Academy. Who among you would not have wanted to press the next episode button?

To tell the truth, there were also some revisable moments. A prime example, the sixth episode of the first season, The day that was there, which sees the albeit beautiful dance scene between Luther (Tom Hopper) e Allison (Emmy Raver-Lapman), but too long and rather useless narratively speaking; or in the fifth episode of the second season, Valhalla, we are faced with the hairdressing scene, in which Vanya, Allison and Klaus (Robert Sheehan), while waiting they dedicate themselves to a ballet. Although well shot, this is also a scene with exaggerated timing and that adds little to the plot. In general, we like moments “filler“, but we would like to see them more contextualized, or at least of a shorter duration.

Waiting to find out what the future holds, here you can find our review of the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

What are your favorite moments from the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy? And what are the moments that flop? Let us know in the comments space!