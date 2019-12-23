Top 10: the most influential and significant video games of the decade in a video

Share it:

From Minecraft to Dark Souls, passing through Fortnite Battaglia Reale, Gone Home, Overwatch and The Legend of Zelda Breath Of The Wild: here is a special movie in which we offer you the top 10 of the most influential video games of the decade that is about to end.

In the video in question there are only and exclusively the ten titles that have most involved the people of video gamers over the past 10 years due to their innovative gameplay or their engaging plot, having an impact on all the games published and developed subsequently .

In case you want to deepen the reasons that led us to decide which were the 10 most significant and influential titles of the decade, we remind you that on our pages you can find the text version of the special.

