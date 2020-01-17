Too pretty to be true: Kylie Jenner would be thinking of opening her own museum

Share it:

The businesswoman has patented new brands, among which is ‘Kylie Museum’.

This professional movement could be a clue about your future projects.

There is no business that resists Kylie Jenner. After lining up and becoming the youngest billionaire in the world thanks to her signature Kylie Cosmetics —Which, we remember, started only a couple of years ago with a few simple lipstick—, now it seems that Kim Kardashian's sister's entrepreneurial sights are looking at new, much more ambitious horizons. The one that last January 9 Stormi's mother registered 18 new names with copyright in the United States trademark office and among those terms were the signatures ‘Kylie Con’ and ‘Kylie Kon’, which indicates that it would have in mind to carry out new professional projects such as workshops or conventions. Although the brand that attracted the most attention was ‘Kylie Museum’. What?

Patent and copyright lawyer Josh Gerben has explained in detail through his social networks where the shots of these new records could go, and we are ‘living’!

“The terms Kylie Con and Kylie Con were registered in order to be used to arrange, organize, conduct and hold special events, exhibitions and interactive experiences for entertainment purposes as well as beauty classes and workshops […] It would also have been in charge of registering articles of clothing, bags, backpacks and phone cases, so this could be the 'merchandising' of your conventions. ”

What could you exhibit in your own museum?

Also, if you look at the brand ‘Kylie Museum’, what comes to mind could not be more obvious: is the makeup guru thinking about opening her own exhibition with personal belongings and belongings? We do not know if inside or outside these conventions, but the millionaire could develop a space where to present her beauty products to the public, although if we let the imagination fly we could even think of a place to admire her wigs or her best dresses.

Actually, the idea that he dedicates himself to touring the world organizing 'beauty' conventions is no madness, since there are so many international 'celebrities' who have already done it before – and they didn't have the weight of Kylie in the world of cosmetics -. Now we have to know how to channel these projects, if they are carried out, and what would be the focus of this ‘Kylie Museum’ that has uprooted its more than 150 million followers on Instagram.

