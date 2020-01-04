Entertainment

Tony Stark's daughter reinvents the role of Captain America's shield

Morgan Stark, the daughter of the Avengers hero: Endgame, has broken the fourth wall on her Instagram account. Lexi Rabe, the young actress of only 7 years who plays it, has published a fun video in which she has a great time with the shield of the same Captain America.

One of the Endgame scenes presents the moment in which Tony Stark Steve Rogers returns his shield in peace before his daughter Morgan ends up using it as a sled. Rabe's recent post is a clear nod to this moment.

Through the #NoSeLoDigasAMiPadre and #morganstark, the actress jokes by tagging Robert Downey Jr and Crhis Evans.

Despite its brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Morgan Stark will have an important weight for the future of UCM.

