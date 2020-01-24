 Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. eleven

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a while of what happened in the case of eScape, Tony Stark had to go to trial as responsible and there the prosecutor was quite hard on him to the point that during the trial it was revealed that Tony Stark was an I.A with a human body and that there shouldn't be I.A. autonomous. During the break, Tony was attacked by a merger between Vision and Wonder Man while Janet was kidnapped by a Jarvis with the brain washed. In this issue we will see Tony trying to figure out how to separate Vision and Wonder Man and find out who is behind him and Janet.

The story would begin with Tony trying to separate Vision-Wonder and losing patience for it. Then, I would go to Aaron Stack for help knowing that Ultron is the enemy to defeat and that could be related to Janet's disappearance and, as they check later, He has also kidnapped Yocasta. Determined to stop him while his friends take care of the villain's henchmen, Iron Man and Aaron Stack fight Ultron to prevent him from merging Janet and Yocasta, but the result would end up being totally unexpected.

In general we are facing an impressive plot arc that will take us straight to Iron Man 2020 and that is such a great adventure for the titans they face and for the consequences that are at each step that the characters give. Now, speaking a little more in detail of the plot without going into spoilers, I loved the armor that Iron Man uses against Ultron and how he leaves his problems behind with the Machine Man in order to save Janet, but he also has his great moments and dialogues when trying to separate Vision-Wonder. And the cliffhanger? Stay tuned that is impressive and leaves us speechless!

As for the characters, Tony Stark loses his composure a little by wanting to recover Vision and Wonder Man as soon as possible, but its fusion is hard to separate. On the other hand, also vwe are his most heroic side with which he throws first and foremost along with Aaron Stack to attack Ultron and defend her friends until the last minute. Arno Stark is just as intelligent as his half-brother Tony, but in the toughest situations he proves to have few scruples and be a coward for not wanting to defend who is under his cloak, even if he is at a disadvantage – but being a Stark, surely he would have some defense mechanism in store. Ultron returns to the forefront as a charismatic and fearsome villain who fulfills his role very wellIn addition to having a plan that is not so much to destroy the world, but it is sinister.

On rhythm, Dan Slott and Jim Zub go up the story time as they move forward in a logical way until they leave us with great emotion and want to acquire the next number.

On an artistic level, Valerio Schiti continues to give us a fairly remarkable work with his drawings to which we can not put any fault, since the designs of the human characters are well treated and have some good details, but dWhere it looks more is in the design of machines and armor, like Iron Man, Ultron and others.

In short, I consider that Dan Slott and Jim Zub offer us an interesting number about the beginning of Tony Stark's end and that with his ending he hooks to read to know how this character will end facing the Iron Man 2020 collection.

You can purchase “Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. eleven" here.