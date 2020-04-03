 Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 13

Share it:

Trying to end Ultron's plan as soon as possible, Rhodey attacked with the intention of killing the cyborgs knowing that they would not recover. Meanwhile, Tony tried to hit Ultron-Pym as best he could with the help of his friends until they rescued him and they took him to Unlimited Stark to find a solution to their merger. However, Rhodey would be forced to use War Machine to hold Ultron-Pym. In this issue we will see the end result of Arno's plan as Tony Stark's friends try to heal him by all means using brilliant contraptions.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with War Machine trying to stop Ultron-Pym and beating him until he managed to retain him along with Vision and Wonder Boy so that Wasp fled to Unlimited Stark. However, Ultron sent a small "agent". To avoid Yocasta's death, Andy Bhang transferred it to Friday's body and they had Tony take a Nano Iron Man to mark and extract the alien from Tony's body. Soon after, Janet also came in and helped Tony, but Ultron inserted himself inside and fought both of them. Together, Tony and Janet fought until Iron Man had an idea by seeing a red blood cell. Shortly after being reborn without the problems Ultron caused him, and with the Ultron drone removed by Yocasta, Tony Stark would form a plan to stop the villain using his highest ingenuity. Meanwhile, elsewhere, Arno Stark got what he longed for most.

In general, we are a rather intense number in which the reader feels at all times how Tony Stark's life is in danger and fears for him, involvement that can only be achieved if you get the narrative to work. Likewise, I have loved several details of Slott and Gage regarding War Machine and how Yocasta gets rid of such a toxic detail to say goodbye definitively. On the other hand, the trip inside Tony Stark has been a curious environment and putting an enemy element has made it something more interestingIt could have been weighed in a few leaves. Now, without making severe spoilers, I will only say that I was delighted when War Machine, Vision and Wonder Man have retained Ultron with all their forces. That vignette is totally cool, as well as the finale.

As for the characters, Tony Stark tries to do everything possible to help even when sick, but in the end agrees to be treated first to help later. So Tony try to be guided knowing how crude the situation is, but when Ultron's drone shows up, the urgency makes him take desperate measures. On the other hand, Rhodey does his best while wearing the armor when fighting Ultron-Pym, so we see him move forward in dread about wearing armor, since he prioritizes the safety of Tony and the others. Janet has a supporting role and helps Tony when he can inside your body so that the drone doesn't destroy all your efforts. On the other hand, Yocasta has a great special moment in which he finally buries his past, although it didn't take well at first to have a new body. By last, Ultron-Pym still thinks his plan is almost perfect and that, one way or another, victory will be his and a new era will begin thanks to him.

On the beat, Dan Slott and Christos Gage choose times that are quite accelerated to give the impression of stress, tension and urgency, something they easily achieve thanks to storytelling, with which they immerse the reader in the story to the very end.

On an artistic level, Paco Medina achieves a highly remarkable work in the whole of the comic, without being able to deny almost any detail to the cartoonist, since he respects the design of the characters and armor and performs them quite well in his style, so he has no problems.

In short, I consider that we are before a remarkable number of Tony Stark: Iron Man, in the absence of a final number to know the character's final destination (April), before starting the “Iron Man 2020” collection that will begin in May, if the situation of the COVID-19 normalizes in Spain.

You can purchase “Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 13 " here.