 Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 12

After feeling anger and frustration at the trial, the conviction that it is an AI in a human body and that they have kidnapped Janet, Tony returned to Unlimited Stark hoping to separate Vision-Wonder, but there was no hope at that time, but he knew that the villain to defeat was Ultron. Raudo, he went to Aaron Stack to form an alliance and save Yocasta. Later, seeing that he had also kidnapped, they both broke into the Avengers mansion, fought Ultron-Pym and tried to rescue Janet and Yocasta before they were merged, but Tony Stark was caught in the explosion. In this issue we will see Tony fused with his armor fighting with Ultron-Pym while waiting for his team to get a cure.

The story would begin with Rhodey killing the Cyborgs although Bethany asks him not to, but he knows very well that they are too manipulated by Ultron to heal their minds and bodies. In the meantime, Tony tries to hit Ultron-Pym as he can with the help of Janet, Yocasta and later Rhodey, but nothing seems to work with him. Away from there, Arno boasts now knowing how to resurrect his parents. Returning with our heroes, Janet tries to get Tony away as soon as they find out that they could cure him in the company, but the defense of citizens will be complicated and will force Rhodey to take desperate measures.

In general, we are facing a comic very exciting because of the daring that Gage and Slott have had when putting Tony Stark in a situation of such weakness that a fight with Ultron-Pym gives an incredible fear to the reader, no matter how the blow is. Therefore, page after page the scriptwriters get the reader hooked hoping that Tony Stark's fate does not get too short even knowing that Arno Stark is waiting to take a relevant position. On the other hand, It should be noted and applauded how writers have executed Rhodey's need to take a much more active role that he has had so far to save his dying friend and end the cyborgs that are suffering from how Ultron-Pym has manipulated them. No doubt, as they leave the plot, they have made the reader have a huge desire to read the next issue.

As for the characters, Tony Stark demonstrates a value and knows how to overcome the situation, despite his horrible state of man-machine in which he practically can hardly with his bodyor. However, he gives everything he can to fight with his enemy and, if it were not for his friends, he would continue to do so if it were not because there is a possibility to help him. Janet, Yocasta feel guilty for seeing that Tony has received the energy shock and they try to push back Ultron-Pym everything possible. On the other hand, although it is secondary, it is worth mentioning the nobility of Aaron Stack by giving up its members to Yocasta so that she could fight her enemy and have a chance. Rhodey is the surprise of this number when confronting her fears, without any doubt, although at the beginning it makes us doubt its morality by the cyborgs, although later it tries to give us its more explained point of view. By last, Ultron-Pym continues to fulfill his role as a powerful, incredible and charismatic villain with which we fear even every single thought he may have in his head. The only thing we can expect is that from here to the final stretch it will not decline.

On rhythm, Slott and Gage grant a somewhat more active and dynamic times to history because of the urgency of the situation in which anything could happen, so we have almost no more relaxed bullet points except for some residual explanation.

On an artistic level, Francesco Manna leaves us a quite remarkable delivery with very careful and detailed designs, both human and machine or technological, as well as the funds that leave us a pretty pleasant visual set. In addition, the cartoonist also leaves us with a couple of incredible cartoons that many readers will get excited about, especially with the one referred to the cliffhanger, in which he has taken care of every detail.

Definitely, I consider this number to be a very good one, full of action and emotions to face which will take the characters to a totally spectacular final stretch.

You can purchase “Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 12 ” here.