 Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 10

As we saw in the previous issue in which Tony Stark took a short break with Carol Danvers after everything that had happened. An I.A. Tony Stark explained to them both the memory erasure that had been done and listed the most recent events, but this did not please Carol much less when Spy Master hacked Tony's hard drive and caused great damage to the company with his armor, which led to a reflection for our character. In the meantime, Yocasta would ask Arno Stark for a favor while he would discover where Tony got his father's Engramss. In this issue we will see Tony Stark be brought to trial for what happened with the eScape and face a terrible fused abomination that will test him as an iron man.

The history of this number would begin with Tony Stark's trial for the events with the eScape seeking his guilt. Tony would try to defend himself, but the prosecutor would make it clear that the problem was of an autonomous AI and that Tony himself has acknowledged to be an AI, which gives to debate. In a small break, Tony would seek the support of Janet and his little Tony IA, but a beast fused between Vision and Wonder Man I would try to attack him to the last consequences because of Jarvis.

In general, we are facing a passionate comic about how Dan Slott and Jim Zub handle the trial of Tony Stark trying to put him between a rock and a hard wall continuously for the war against the I.A. and the fact that he himself is an I.A. with human body and all that that may entail. Honestly, all those vignettes and their dialogues are worth their weight in gold. But the other part, also very fun would be to come with the entry into the scene of an abomination-fusion of what seems to be Wonder Man and Vision, all orchestrated by Jarvis and a terrible villain who will be responsible for bringing the new nightmares to Tony Stark, in case you didn't have a few.

As for the characters, Tony suffers a severe setback during the trial to be cornered by the prosecutor for the accusations of what happened in the eScape and for the fact that he himself is an I.A and that even another I.A. Yours could carry Unlimited Stark. Which leads to an almost shocked Tony who needs help. Seeing Tony in this situation for how a man has left him almost speechless in front of a large number of people is something totally new and that also leaves us in a situation of shock. Luckily, the character has an I.A to lean on and Janet. Finally, the villain abomination he faces is a complete fighting machine that almost does not reason and that at the time of the action looks great, but who we are going to enjoy really is who is behind everything

On rhythm, Dan Slott and Jim Zub seek an intermediate point during the realization of this comic giving the first half a more leisurely tone to emphasize the tension while the second gives much more action and dynamism to make the fight run smoothly .

On an artistic level, this time we don't have Valerio Schiti with us, but they take the pencils the duo Juanan Ramírez and Francesco Manna who have a really remarkable drawing – although somewhat dirty in certain parts – but with some pages of action that transmit a great amount of force as could not be avoided from the two Titans – Iron Man and the Abomination-Fusion.

In short, I think we are facing a comic that raises interesting questions about I.A while taking the first steps towards the next enemy that Tony Stark must face and who, it seems, will be almost impossible to defeat if he doesn't have the best of luck.

You can purchase “Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 10 ” here.