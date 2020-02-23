Tony Montoya savors the applause for the first time on his land

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- There is no doubt that the best thing that can happen to a composer, is that all those groups or singers whom they have admired for years, record one or more of their songs, "that artists that you admire from a young age now sing your songs , like Los Huracanes del Norte, for me it was a dream that that group will set for me one day and now I hear them sing my songs, I have even had to be with them on stage singing them and they are things that are kept forever, beautiful satisfactions, "said singer-songwriter Tony Montoya in a talk with The Debate.

Tony Montoya offered a great show at the Guamúchil Carnival 2020 parties. It was a great night for the young singer-songwriter from Guamúchil, Sinaloa since it was the first time he sang in Mexico and for this first time, the stage was in his homeland . Also among the audience were his parents, his wife, his daughters, friends and fans, who provided the applause he deserves.

Very happy to be here for the first time in my land, my house Guamúchil, Sinaloa, bringing a lot of music to my people.

Renowned groups and singers have recorded Tony Montoya's songs:

The Dasa.

The Seventh Band.

Noel Torres.

The Rieleros del Norte.

Adriel Favela

Northern Enigma.

La Trakalosa band from Monterrey.

Saul the Jaguar.

Larry Hernandez

Northern hurricanes.

Bright Star.

Aracely Arambula.

"It gives me a lot of satisfaction because Lucero is a person that I admire since I was little, last year has been a very blessed year," he said.

Photo: Daniel Ayala / The Debate



What inspires Tony Montoya to compose his songs ?, "personal experiences, things that I watch, I read a lot, I like to write to love and heartbreak too, this year with everything, giving the pen, without loosening it, chopping stone ".

This race is a struggle, a lot of perseverance, there are many doors that close and you have to knock them again to open them.

"But at the end of the day comes the beautiful thing, the satisfaction that people sing your songs, that different artists sing, is something very beautiful."

Tony Montoya promotes his new single "I saw myself".